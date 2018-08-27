Splunk (SPLK) PT Raised to $138.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPLK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Splunk from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Splunk from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Splunk to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $123.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.42 and a beta of 1.81. Splunk has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $126.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 4,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $484,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,440,878.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,517 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total transaction of $1,829,919.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,964,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,426 shares of company stock worth $8,319,665 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $104,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $124,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

