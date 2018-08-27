SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2,467.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,076 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $24,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 137,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,547 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $57.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.97. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $908.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 121.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

