Stack Financial Management Inc Buys 345 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,028,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 345,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,034,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 614,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,728,000 after buying an additional 60,525 shares during the period. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 42,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $287.51 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $242.93 and a 1-year high of $287.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $1.2456 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

