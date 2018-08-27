Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Position in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,480 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 3.01% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $52,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 21,967 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period.

KALU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

In related news, VP Melinda C. Ellsworth sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.23, for a total transaction of $123,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Barneson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $787,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,486 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

KALU stock opened at $109.13 on Monday. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.93 and a fifty-two week high of $119.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $415.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 43.22%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

