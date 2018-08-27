Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Bought by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,488 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its position in Starbucks by 2,070.6% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 8,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $781,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 5,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,600.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.21.

Shares of SBUX opened at $52.75 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

