State Bank Financial (STBZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “State Bank Financial Corporation through its subsidiary provides community banking services to individuals and businesses in the middle Georgia and metropolitan Atlanta markets. Products offered by the Company include checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits and various loans. The Company also provides services including online banking and bill payment, online cash management, safe deposit box rental, debit card, and ATM card services. State Bank Financial Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STBZ. SunTrust Banks downgraded State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Gabelli downgraded State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded State Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Shares of STBZ opened at $32.90 on Friday. State Bank Financial has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million. State Bank Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 20.06%. research analysts anticipate that State Bank Financial will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STBZ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in State Bank Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in State Bank Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in State Bank Financial by 57.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in State Bank Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in State Bank Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About State Bank Financial

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

