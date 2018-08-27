State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 11,050 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Littelfuse by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Littelfuse by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc grew its position in Littelfuse by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $34,089.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,083.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $78,025.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $774,681.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,443 shares of company stock worth $7,062,824 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $219.01 on Monday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.40 and a 52 week high of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $459.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LFUS. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

