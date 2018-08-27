State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 9,269 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,637 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 814.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 286.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 76,819 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at about $2,585,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTFC opened at $89.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $67.74 and a 1-year high of $99.96. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

In other news, insider Timothy Crane sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $86,775.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 12,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,120,867.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,147,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Hovde Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “$90.84” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

