State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,830 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Mallinckrodt were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNK. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 8,626,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,910,000 after buying an additional 4,541,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 436.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,078,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after buying an additional 877,699 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,436,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after buying an additional 751,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,077,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,041,000 after buying an additional 735,529 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,549,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,922,000 after buying an additional 563,419 shares during the period.

Shares of MNK opened at $35.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.27. Mallinckrodt PLC has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.30. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 59.85% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $631.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.15 million. analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNK shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mallinckrodt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

