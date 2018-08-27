Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $2.15 Million in VMware, Inc. (VMW) Stock

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,644 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth $106,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth $121,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth $127,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in VMware during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of VMware from $153.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of VMware from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

NYSE:VMW opened at $151.37 on Monday. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.03 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. VMware had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.15, for a total transaction of $3,203,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $5,889,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 297,193 shares in the company, valued at $46,058,971.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,739 shares of company stock worth $18,967,729. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

