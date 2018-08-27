Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (ROSE)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ROSE. ValuEngine cut Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.06 million, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 1.37. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $10.84.

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $80.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.45 million. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A had a return on equity of 118.18% and a net margin of 13.78%. equities research analysts expect that Rosehill Resources Inc Class A will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Quarls bought 5,000 shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,051.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 32,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $284,411.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,104.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,463 shares of company stock valued at $512,026 in the last 90 days. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 256,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 41,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

