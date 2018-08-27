Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Sonos (SONO)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SONO opened at $20.21 on Monday. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products primarily for use in private residences in the United States and internationally. It offers wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

