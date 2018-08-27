Store Capital Corp (STOR) Position Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,879 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 39.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,871,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,061 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Store Capital in the first quarter valued at about $42,930,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Store Capital in the first quarter valued at about $40,096,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 316.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,665,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,423 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 145.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,361,000 after acquiring an additional 962,442 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Store Capital alerts:

NYSE STOR opened at $28.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Store Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.12.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 37.26%. The company had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Store Capital in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on Store Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Store Capital in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Store Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Featured Article: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.