Stox Hits Market Cap of $4.13 Million (STX)

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Stox has a total market cap of $4.13 million and $1.12 million worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stox has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Stox token can now be purchased for about $0.0855 or 0.00001267 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, CoinExchange, Gate.io and COSS.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000349 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00274378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00158435 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037273 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010920 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Stox launched on August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 57,054,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,266,441 tokens. The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stox’s official website is www.stox.com.

Stox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, COSS, Qryptos, HitBTC, Liqui, Bancor Network, Gate.io and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stox using one of the exchanges listed above.

