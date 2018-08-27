Strs Ohio Acquires 4,500 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Aaron’s worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 88.2% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,601,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,143 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 11.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,016,000 after purchasing an additional 127,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 107.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,097,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,129,000 after purchasing an additional 568,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 117.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 459,401 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 809,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the period.

NYSE AAN opened at $50.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.03. Aaron’s, Inc. has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $51.53.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.86 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 4.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAN. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Sunday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $96,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,518.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,643,735. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

