Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 29,729 Mongodb Inc (MDB)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Regis Management CO LLC purchased a new stake in Mongodb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Mongodb by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Mongodb during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Mongodb by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mongodb during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 43.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Mongodb from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Nomura upped their target price on Mongodb and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mongodb from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of MDB opened at $70.23 on Monday. Mongodb Inc has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $70.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of -40.36.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, insider Eliot Horowitz sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $384,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $1,409,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,889 shares of company stock worth $10,872,828 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Professional, Development Support, Ops and Cloud Manager. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A. Merriman, Kevin P. Ryan and Geir Magnusson Jr.

