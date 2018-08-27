Strs Ohio Sells 1,100 Shares of Insperity Inc (NSP)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Insperity during the second quarter valued at $18,733,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 130,608 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 115,246 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 106,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 1st quarter worth about $6,730,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSP. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. First Analysis reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Insperity from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

In other Insperity news, EVP Arthur A. Arizpe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,627,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas S. Sharp sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $210,738.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,185.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,163 shares of company stock valued at $19,180,472. 9.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSP opened at $115.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Insperity Inc has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $116.45.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $922.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.20 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 122.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.