Strs Ohio Sells 1,916 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,222,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 228.6% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 229.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Varian Medical Systems by 133.9% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.13.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $112.46 on Monday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.34 and a twelve month high of $130.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.82.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $709.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 962 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.84, for a total transaction of $104,704.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 1,327 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $152,976.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,573.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,618 shares of company stock valued at $420,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

