Stryker Co. (SYK) Stake Raised by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.9% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $170.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $138.56 and a twelve month high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stryker from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

