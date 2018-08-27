Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Buys Shares of 3,131 ConocoPhillips (COP)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,131 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,136,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $245,246,000 after buying an additional 1,811,555 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,926,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $292,101,000 after buying an additional 1,282,558 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,972,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $71,270,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,199.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 916,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,345,000 after buying an additional 846,067 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock opened at $72.61 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Chairman Ryan Michael Lance sold 160,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $11,535,812.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $3,618,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,982,440.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,496 shares of company stock worth $19,425,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.