Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,042,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

VBK opened at $186.96 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $142.99 and a 12-month high of $187.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

