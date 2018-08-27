Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (SMFG) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the bank an impact score of 47.6514638652936 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.43. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

