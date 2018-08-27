Sun Communities (SUI) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SUI. ValuEngine lowered Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.71.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $101.44 on Friday. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $102.22. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.15.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $271.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $625,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,606,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $146,813,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $50,048,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,710,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,296,000 after buying an additional 293,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,472,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,044,000 after buying an additional 282,940 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 367 communities comprising approximately 126,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada. For more information about Sun Communities, Inc, please visit www.suncommunities.com.

