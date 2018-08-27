Sun Life Financial INC Buys New Holdings in Gannett Co Inc (GCI)

Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gannett by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,394,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,773,000 after buying an additional 941,055 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Gannett by 26.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,505,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,965,000 after buying an additional 937,841 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,749,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Gannett by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,047,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after buying an additional 687,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew T. Yost sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $53,768.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,083.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew T. Yost sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $36,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,534 shares in the company, valued at $36,435.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,012 shares of company stock worth $93,318. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCI stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Gannett Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Gannett had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $730.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Gannett Co Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gannett declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Gannett’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GCI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Noble Financial set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gannett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gannett from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gannett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

