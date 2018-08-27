Sun Life Financial INC Invests $187,000 in Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Stock

Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. Sun Life Financial INC owned about 0.05% of Titan Machinery at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 794.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 190.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 137.3% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $54,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,899.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TITN opened at $15.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $347.09 million, a PE ratio of -131.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $25.09.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Titan Machinery had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

