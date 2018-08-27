SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Community Health Systems’ FY2020 Earnings (CYH)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Community Health Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Shares of CYH opened at $3.56 on Monday. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $413.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -17.03.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.42. Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,839,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after acquiring an additional 872,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,437,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,414,000 after acquiring an additional 408,397 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 11.4% in the second quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,213,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 837,427 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 17.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,097,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,923,000 after acquiring an additional 749,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $12,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Health Systems news, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 120,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,187.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 30,655 shares of company stock valued at $108,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.