Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $572.53 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) will report sales of $572.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Superior Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $553.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $593.00 million. Superior Energy Services reported sales of $506.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.33 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Superior Energy Services.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.07 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Superior Energy Services from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Superior Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPN. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $89,796,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 38.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,285,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,109 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $18,384,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the first quarter valued at about $11,656,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 128.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,430,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SPN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Superior Energy Services has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $12.73.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

