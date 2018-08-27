Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Skyworks Solutions worth $58,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 790,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,283,000 after buying an additional 290,202 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 394.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 349,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,802,000 after buying an additional 279,032 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,173,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $217,895,000 after buying an additional 236,320 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,609,000 after buying an additional 225,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,061,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,587,000 after buying an additional 200,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.26.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,252 shares in the company, valued at $14,164,003.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,400 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWKS stock opened at $92.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $86.13 and a 1 year high of $117.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.00 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

