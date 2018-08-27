Swiss National Bank Has $56.44 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,571,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of FirstEnergy worth $56,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,236,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,946,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,372 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 14,693.7% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 30,127,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,024,636,000 after buying an additional 29,923,831 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 21.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,598,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,544,000 after buying an additional 3,227,655 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $151,719,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,105,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,621,000 after buying an additional 148,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Howard Weil began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.57.

Shares of FE stock opened at $37.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. FirstEnergy had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Competitive Energy Services segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, oil and natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

