Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) Holdings Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 13.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 237,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 28,614 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 22.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 47,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,203,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,156,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $149,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $29.30 on Monday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

