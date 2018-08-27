Synalloy (SYNL) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Synalloy earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 47.6171469155844 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Synalloy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

NASDAQ SYNL traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 9,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,084. The company has a market cap of $200.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Synalloy has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.89 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 3.08%.

In other news, Director Murray H. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry L. Guy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,043.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation engages in production and sale of stainless steel pipes, fiberglass, steel storage tanks, and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Metals and Specialty Chemicals. The Metals segment manufactures and sells stainless steel and other alloy pipes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; and liquid storage solutions and separation equipment, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

