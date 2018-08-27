Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,440 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,742,000 after purchasing an additional 208,640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 12.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 363.5% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $766,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

NYSE:SNV opened at $50.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky bought 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.06 per share, with a total value of $50,060.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,269.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy bought 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,347 shares in the company, valued at $315,318.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,310 shares of company stock worth $614,173. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.