Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up 0.8% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $247,027,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 18,267.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 766,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 762,499 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $104,376,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Cintas by 589.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 362,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $54,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $212.63 on Monday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $131.75 and a 12-month high of $213.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

