SYSCO Co. (SYY) Position Raised by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $19,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $50,934,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $55,998,000. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 166.6% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,904,000 after purchasing an additional 645,151 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SYSCO by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,552,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,410 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $24,275,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 802,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $53,113,422.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,060.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,278,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $150,729,025.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,013.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,118,448 shares of company stock valued at $206,431,891. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $75.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.56. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.15% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.42.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

