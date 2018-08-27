Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 1,965 Shares of Greif, Inc. Class A (GEF)

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its stake in Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Greif, Inc. Class A worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 116.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 2,472.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. Class A by 56.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc. Class A stock opened at $53.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Greif, Inc. Class A has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). Greif, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. Class A will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Greif, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

