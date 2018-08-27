Systematic Financial Management LP Takes $1.15 Million Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH)

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,150 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.17% of QCR as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in QCR by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in QCR by 82.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in QCR by 1.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QCR by 23.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in QCR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 214,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCRH. BidaskClub upgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $44.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $694.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). QCR had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.58 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QCR news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $42,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $200,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

