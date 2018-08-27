Systematic Financial Management LP Takes Position in First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.09% of First Defiance Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 17.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 159,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 23,242 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 66.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after buying an additional 41,432 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 28.5% in the first quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 160,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FDEF opened at $32.53 on Monday. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $663.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.75.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.60 million. equities analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from First Defiance Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

In other First Defiance Financial news, insider John R. Reisner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $46,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDEF. ValuEngine lowered First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered First Defiance Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

First Defiance Financial Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

