T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. T-Mobile Us earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.6964800603978 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. ValuEngine raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $65.41 on Monday. T-Mobile Us has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.64. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 65,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $4,265,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,062,981.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 4,187 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $249,461.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,195.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,038 shares of company stock worth $5,487,844. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

