T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Shares Sold by Barr E S & Co.

Barr E S & Co. lessened its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $11,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 402,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.27.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $115.41 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $81.61 and a 1-year high of $127.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.57%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 41,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total value of $5,075,377.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,000,285.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $4,548,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 487,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,643,433.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,139 shares of company stock worth $18,369,428. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

