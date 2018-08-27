Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) Shares Sold by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP lowered its position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Tableau Software Inc Class A were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DATA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A by 537.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,282 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 25,534 shares during the period. Cypress Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in the first quarter worth about $16,406,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in the second quarter worth about $126,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 111,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 748.9% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 164,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tableau Software Inc Class A news, insider Chris Stolte sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $29,349,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,158,154.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Selipsky sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.11, for a total value of $317,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,931,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,022,791 shares of company stock valued at $104,789,689 over the last 90 days. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DATA opened at $107.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 0.92. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $112.42.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.23 million. Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Tableau Software Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tableau Software Inc Class A to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Tableau Software Inc Class A to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.48.

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

