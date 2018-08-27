Tallgrass Energy (TGE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is a limited partnership company. The company is engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas, the transportation of crude oil and the provision of water business services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry through its subsidiary. Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is based in LEAWOOD, United States. “

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

TGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tallgrass Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Tallgrass Energy has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $193.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. sell-side analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter valued at about $17,932,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter valued at about $494,000. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tallgrass Energy (TGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.