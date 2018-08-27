Target (TGT) PT Set at $86.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Target (NYSE:TGT) has been assigned a $86.00 price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TGT. Bank of America set a $90.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Target from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Target from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of Target stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target has a 1 year low of $54.04 and a 1 year high of $88.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 24.29%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $3,484,649.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,770,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,255,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,222,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,098,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $492,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,937 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $59,281,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 13,948.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 811,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,330,000 after purchasing an additional 805,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

