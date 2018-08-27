Taseko Mines (TGB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Taseko Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $0.77 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $73.06 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGB. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,925,874 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 948,500 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 558,848 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331,070 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 295,270 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 227,085 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

