Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.35 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,889,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,759,000 after buying an additional 629,102 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 114.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 18,480 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.7% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 907,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,393,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $38.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 2.97%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Mcdougall sold 34,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $1,023,973.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,420.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean M. Lannon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,057.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,217. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXTA. Nomura cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

