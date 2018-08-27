Tecogen (TGEN) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.24

News headlines about Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tecogen earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.5003912037351 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ TGEN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,916. Tecogen has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 million. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. research analysts anticipate that Tecogen will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Tecogen in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Tecogen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

