Tele Columbus (TC1) Given a €2.60 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.60 ($2.95) price objective on Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.30 ($8.30) target price on Tele Columbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Commerzbank set a €6.50 ($7.39) target price on Tele Columbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.55) target price on Tele Columbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Barclays set a €7.50 ($8.52) target price on Tele Columbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.50 ($6.25) target price on Tele Columbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tele Columbus has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.89 ($7.83).

TC1 stock opened at €2.99 ($3.39) on Thursday. Tele Columbus has a 1-year low of €7.96 ($9.05) and a 1-year high of €10.40 ($11.82).

Tele Columbus Company Profile

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates cable networks in Germany. It operates through two segments, TV and Internet and Telephony. The TV segment offers analogue and digital TV and radio services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs.

