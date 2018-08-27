Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) will announce $5.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.43 billion and the lowest is $5.02 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson reported sales of $5.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will report full-year sales of $22.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.28 billion to $24.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.47 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $20.96 billion to $23.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ERIC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $8.53 on Monday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 62.9% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. now owns 18,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 7.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 121,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 4.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 7.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,057 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 62.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 32,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for networks, IT and cloud, and media markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

