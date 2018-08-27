Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds acquired 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tenable stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.71. 443,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,532. Tenable has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $35.51.

Tenable Company Profile

There is no company description available for Tenable Holdings Inc

