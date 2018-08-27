Tenneco Inc (TEN) Stake Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $12,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,154,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,806,000 after buying an additional 370,340 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 1,361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,836,000 after buying an additional 1,670,661 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,460,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,131,000 after buying an additional 229,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,282,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,395,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 998,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,807,000 after buying an additional 182,095 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEN stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.83. Tenneco Inc has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $65.59.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 48.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. analysts expect that Tenneco Inc will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Tenneco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Tenneco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tenneco from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Freyman purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $222,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,569.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units.

