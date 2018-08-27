Terex Co. (TEX) Position Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Terex were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Terex by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Terex by 112.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 381,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 201,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 26.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $49.00 price objective on Terex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, VP Eric I. Cohen sold 12,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $505,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $203,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,079 shares of company stock worth $45,136 and have sold 33,716 shares worth $1,378,307. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEX opened at $38.54 on Monday. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Terex had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Terex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

